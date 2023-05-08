Wheat-corn mixed flour to help address issue of malnutrition: Dr Iqrar

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that wheat flour by mixing 15 percent of corn flour will not only help in achieving food self-sufficiency but also address the issue of malnutrition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that wheat flour by mixing 15 percent of corn flour will not only help in achieving food self-sufficiency but also address the issue of malnutrition.

He was addressing at the International Colloquium on Challenges and Opportunities and of Maize Production. The conference was organized by the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, University of Agriculture at the auditorium of the Center for Advanced Studies.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the maize production has increased manifold due to the provision of technology and innovations and the same technological model needs to be adopted in rest of the crops.

He said that promotion of wheat-corn mixed flour at the national level is need of the hour.

He said that the production of wheat has increased this year. The agricultural scientists should pace up their efforts to address the issue of the agriculture sector, he added.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the UAF is taking all possible measures for agricultural development.

Dr. B.M. Prasanna, Director of Global Maize Program of CIMMYT said that mechanization and breeding operations have to be adopted to increase the production of maize. Since 2007, CEMT has enabled 275 unique table hybrids under the product licensing model, he added.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr Azeem Iqbal and Dr. Muhammad Aslam also spoke in the colloquium.