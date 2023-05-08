UrduPoint.com

Wheat-corn Mixed Flour To Help Address Issue Of Malnutrition: Dr Iqrar

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Wheat-corn mixed flour to help address issue of malnutrition: Dr Iqrar

Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that wheat flour by mixing 15 percent of corn flour will not only help in achieving food self-sufficiency but also address the issue of malnutrition

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan has said that wheat flour by mixing 15 percent of corn flour will not only help in achieving food self-sufficiency but also address the issue of malnutrition.

He was addressing at the International Colloquium on Challenges and Opportunities and of Maize Production. The conference was organized by the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, University of Agriculture at the auditorium of the Center for Advanced Studies.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that the maize production has increased manifold due to the provision of technology and innovations and the same technological model needs to be adopted in rest of the crops.

He said that promotion of wheat-corn mixed flour at the national level is need of the hour.

He said that the production of wheat has increased this year. The agricultural scientists should pace up their efforts to address the issue of the agriculture sector, he added.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan said that the UAF is taking all possible measures for agricultural development.

Dr. B.M. Prasanna, Director of Global Maize Program of CIMMYT said that mechanization and breeding operations have to be adopted to increase the production of maize. Since 2007, CEMT has enabled 275 unique table hybrids under the product licensing model, he added.

Dr. Iftikhar Ahmed, Dr Azeem Iqbal and Dr. Muhammad Aslam also spoke in the colloquium.

Related Topics

Technology Agriculture Same Iftikhar Ahmed All Wheat Pace (Pakistan) Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Flour

Recent Stories

US Congressman Says Will Hold Blinken in Contempt ..

US Congressman Says Will Hold Blinken in Contempt for Hiding Afghanistan Dissent ..

11 seconds ago
 China welcomes Syria's return to Arab League: Wang ..

China welcomes Syria's return to Arab League: Wang Wenbin

50 seconds ago
 AJK Police, FIA decide to devise strategy paper on ..

AJK Police, FIA decide to devise strategy paper on counter money laundering

53 seconds ago
 Borrell Says Discussed Tehran's Cooperation With I ..

Borrell Says Discussed Tehran's Cooperation With IAEA With Iranian Foreign Minis ..

55 seconds ago
 Belarusian President Arrives in Moscow - Spokesper ..

Belarusian President Arrives in Moscow - Spokesperson

56 seconds ago
 D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk a ..

D&B Pakistan, ABHI join hands for 3rd-party risk assessment

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.