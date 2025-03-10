Wheat Covers 1.848m Acres In Multan Division: Commissioner
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan spent a busy day in wheat and cotton fields here on Monday where he acknowledged farmers’ contribution to enriching national agriculture landscape with varied varieties of crops and said that over 1.848 million acre area is covered by wheat and another 148,000 acre area brought under early cotton varieties so far in Multan division.
During the visit, the commissioner talked to farmers to get their feedback on crop performance so far and know about their problems, says an official release. The commissioner said that cotton sowing was still ongoing, adding that over 380,000 acre area would be brought under cotton cultivation in Multan division comprising Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts.
He ordered agriculture field staff to remain present in the field to extend guidance to cotton farmers and sought steps to ensure availability of quality seed, fertilizers, and sprays in the market. He promised that cotton cultivated areas would be preferred for release of canal water.
Director agriculture extension Multan Shahzad Sabir briefed the commissioner on cotton and wheat crops and added that wheat harvest is expected to begin by the end of March.
