Open Menu

Wheat Crisis: JI Holds Rally To Support Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Wheat Crisis: JI holds rally to support farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami (South Punjab) took out rally to express solidarity with farmers and stressed upon government to purchase wheat from farmers at the earliest.

The rally was led by Ameer Jamat-e-Islami south Punjab Rao Muhammad Zafar.

The rally participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the peasants.

Rao Muhammad Zafar while addressing the participants stated that Jamat-e-Islami would stage mega protest in Lahore in case farmers concerns were not addressed.

District Ameer Jamat-e-Islami also spoke and stated that benefit was being given to few person by importing wheat.

Jamat-e-Islami would encircle CM Punjab house in order to mark the protest against non purchase of wheat.

Related Topics

Lahore Protest Punjab From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, ..

Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..

1 hour ago
 Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for D ..

Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

1 hour ago
 Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Expe ..

Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024

10 hours ago
 Bugti assures transporters for addressing their pr ..

Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems

19 hours ago
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohamm ..

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..

20 hours ago
 3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

20 hours ago
 1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: ..

1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC

20 hours ago
 Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziris ..

Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR

20 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, inv ..

Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties

20 hours ago
 Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mob ..

Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan