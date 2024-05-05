Wheat Crisis: JI holds rally to support farmers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami (South Punjab) took out rally to express solidarity with farmers and stressed upon government to purchase wheat from farmers at the earliest.

The rally was led by Ameer Jamat-e-Islami south Punjab Rao Muhammad Zafar.

The rally participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the peasants.

Rao Muhammad Zafar while addressing the participants stated that Jamat-e-Islami would stage mega protest in Lahore in case farmers concerns were not addressed.

District Ameer Jamat-e-Islami also spoke and stated that benefit was being given to few person by importing wheat.

Jamat-e-Islami would encircle CM Punjab house in order to mark the protest against non purchase of wheat.