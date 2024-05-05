Wheat Crisis: JI Holds Rally To Support Farmers
Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Jamat-e-Islami (South Punjab) took out rally to express solidarity with farmers and stressed upon government to purchase wheat from farmers at the earliest.
The rally was led by Ameer Jamat-e-Islami south Punjab Rao Muhammad Zafar.
The rally participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in support of the peasants.
Rao Muhammad Zafar while addressing the participants stated that Jamat-e-Islami would stage mega protest in Lahore in case farmers concerns were not addressed.
District Ameer Jamat-e-Islami also spoke and stated that benefit was being given to few person by importing wheat.
Jamat-e-Islami would encircle CM Punjab house in order to mark the protest against non purchase of wheat.
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vehicle theft gang busted, six stolen vehicles recovered5 minutes ago
-
PMLN delegation calls on Amir Muqam6 minutes ago
-
PKI announces protest march towards Lahore on May 1026 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan lauds successful operations against miscreants26 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail to sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow36 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against fake pesticides continues across province: Minister45 minutes ago
-
HRCP expresses concern over journalist's killing in Balochistan45 minutes ago
-
12 dead, 1324 injured in 1194 RTCs in Punjab45 minutes ago
-
Police launches search, strike operation, 32 suspects arrested in Kohat45 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel vows to put transport sector on its feet, says Red Line to have Pakistan's 1st biogas buses46 minutes ago
-
Security arrangements for ongoing anti-polio drive reviewed in Tank55 minutes ago
-
Chilam Josh festival to commence from May 1355 minutes ago