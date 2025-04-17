Open Menu

Wheat Crop Burnt On 25 Acres Land

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 11:40 AM

Wheat crop burnt on 25 acres land

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A wheat crop cultivated over nearly 25 acres was reduced to ashes after a

fire broke out.

According to the Rescue-1122, the fire suddenly erupted in Kehror Lal Esan, Peer Juggi,

and Kot Sultan, destroying wheat crops worth millions of rupees.

The rescue officials said the blaze initially broke out in Kot Sultan and spread to a nearby area

of Paharpur, burning wheat on five acres. Similarly, another fire erupted in the suburban

Chak No 99-ML of Kehror Lal Esan, destroying wheat crops over 20 acres.

The fire was brought under control by fire brigade teams.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a godown of an illegal diesel agency in Ludhana,

Peer Juggi Sharif.

