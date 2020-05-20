Wheat crop on state land burnt to ashes

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A rival landlord set wheat crop on fire at a five-acre state owned agriculture field in Kotaddu when the other landlord accompanying police and revenue officials reached the site to lift wheat production.

A landlord had sown wheat on a five acre piece of land owned by the state at Chak 511 in tahsil Kotaddu. Another landlord, however, claimed it to be his crop.

Sensing the dispute, the revenue department, deputed a Patwari of the area as 'Supurdar'.

On Wednesday, the landlord who had sown wheat reached the field along with 'Supurdar', other revenue officials and police to lift the wheat production. However, the rival landlord also reached the spot and set the heap of around 200 Maunds of harvested wheat crop on fire reducing it to ashes and escaped.

Police have registered FIR against the accused and started investigations, however, no arrest has been made so far.