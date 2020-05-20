UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Crop On State Land Burnt To Ashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Wheat crop on state land burnt to ashes

A rival landlord set wheat crop on fire at a five-acre state owned agriculture field in Kotaddu when the other landlord accompanying police and revenue officials reached the site to lift wheat production

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :A rival landlord set wheat crop on fire at a five-acre state owned agriculture field in Kotaddu when the other landlord accompanying police and revenue officials reached the site to lift wheat production.

A landlord had sown wheat on a five acre piece of land owned by the state at Chak 511 in tahsil Kotaddu. Another landlord, however, claimed it to be his crop.

Sensing the dispute, the revenue department, deputed a Patwari of the area as 'Supurdar'.

On Wednesday, the landlord who had sown wheat reached the field along with 'Supurdar', other revenue officials and police to lift the wheat production. However, the rival landlord also reached the spot and set the heap of around 200 Maunds of harvested wheat crop on fire reducing it to ashes and escaped.

Police have registered FIR against the accused and started investigations, however, no arrest has been made so far.

Related Topics

Fire Police Agriculture SITE FIR Wheat

Recent Stories

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

6 minutes ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

8 minutes ago

Palestinian leader says annexation would end all I ..

1 minute ago

Standard Chartered contributes US$ One million for ..

1 minute ago

S. Korea prosecutors demand 35-year jail term for ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan will not go for commercial loans' refinan ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.