Wheat Crop: Special Care Suggested As Wheat Rust Attacks Noticed In South Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2024 | 09:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The agriculture department urged farmers to take special care of wheat rust attacks to achieve a bumper crop.
The rust attack has been observed in different areas in south Punjab including Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.
According to official sources, the farmers were instructed to inspect wheat fields regularly and get advice from local staff on the appearance of the rust symptoms.
In case of localized attacks, spray should be done on affected areas. However, in case of widespread infestations, the entire field should be sprayed.
If only a few plants are affected, they should be uprooted and buried. The official sources hinted that field staff was also working actively to assist the wheat growers.
