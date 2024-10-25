Wheat crop to be sown over 1.8m acres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Over 1.8 million acres of land will be brought under wheat crop cultivation in the Faisalabad division.

This was told in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Friday, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Faisalabad and Jhang districts. Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Adeel Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The commissioner directed the agriculture department to achieve wheat cultivation targets in all the four districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

She also strictly directed for the necessary guidance and awareness of the farmers about the cultivation method including use of fertilizer, seed, pesticides etc.

She directed them to ensure certified seed and fertilizers to the farmers across the division.

Earlier, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Adeel Ahmed briefed the meeting about wheat cultivation.