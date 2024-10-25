Wheat Crop To Be Sown Over 1.8m Acres
Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Over 1.8 million acres of land will be brought under wheat crop cultivation in the Faisalabad division.
This was told in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Friday, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Faisalabad and Jhang districts. Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Adeel Ahmed and other officers were also present.
The commissioner directed the agriculture department to achieve wheat cultivation targets in all the four districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.
She also strictly directed for the necessary guidance and awareness of the farmers about the cultivation method including use of fertilizer, seed, pesticides etc.
She directed them to ensure certified seed and fertilizers to the farmers across the division.
Earlier, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Adeel Ahmed briefed the meeting about wheat cultivation.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court grants interim bail to Ayaz Amir in fake news case2 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
UoS organises workshops on 'Women Empowerment'2 minutes ago
-
US ambassador celebrates completion of 'Frere Hall Restoration'3 minutes ago
-
Madrasa student shot dead3 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to begin from Oct 283 minutes ago
-
Two Afghans arrested for tearing up Pakistani passport in Abbottabad12 minutes ago
-
PITB chief discusses integration of e-FOAS with S&GAD secretary12 minutes ago
-
PU hold seminar on UPG Flagship Sustainability Leadership Programme12 minutes ago
-
World Day of Climate Action celebrated at IUB12 minutes ago
-
UoS holds solidarity walk for oppressed Kashmiris13 minutes ago
-
Federal government appoints focal persons for power companies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa13 minutes ago