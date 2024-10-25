Open Menu

Wheat Crop To Be Sown Over 1.8m Acres

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Wheat crop to be sown over 1.8m acres

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Over 1.8 million acres of land will be brought under wheat crop cultivation in the Faisalabad division.

This was told in a meeting chaired by the Commissioner Silwat Saeed here on Friday, which was attended by Deputy Commissioners of Faisalabad and Jhang districts. Director Agriculture Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Adeel Ahmed and other officers were also present.

The commissioner directed the agriculture department to achieve wheat cultivation targets in all the four districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh.

She also strictly directed for the necessary guidance and awareness of the farmers about the cultivation method including use of fertilizer, seed, pesticides etc.

She directed them to ensure certified seed and fertilizers to the farmers across the division.

Earlier, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Adeel Ahmed briefed the meeting about wheat cultivation.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Agriculture Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh All Wheat Million

Recent Stories

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England c ..

Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance co ..

Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce

3 hours ago
 Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer ..

Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!

3 hours ago
 Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third ..

Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England

6 hours ago
 PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses ..

PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

9 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

18 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

18 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

18 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan