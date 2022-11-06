Wheat cultivation commences in arid areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department, just before the start of wheat cultivation, has urged farmers to cultivate wheat, especially in arid areas to achieve bumper production of the golden grains.

According to a release issued by the Agriculture Information Department, the experts suggested farmers to cultivate only recommended varieties including Markaz-19, Arooj 22, Barani 17, Pakistan 13, Fateh Jung 16, and MA 21, in arid areas.

The department's officials proposed that the farmers should use 40 to 50 kilogramme seed per acre. The seeds' germination percentage should be over 85, the experts added.

The soil should be prepared properly after consultation with the local experts of the department, they suggested and added the farmers should "cultivate wheat in maximum areas to address the issue of food security".