Wheat cultivation drive 2024 convention held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has set a target to cultivate wheat on 504,000 acres in Khanewal

district, aiming to ensure food security and increase agricultural productivity.

The department of agriculture extension organized a Wheat Cultivation Drive 2024 convention

at the District Council Hall.

The event brought together officials, including the ADC-R, assistant commissioner Khanewal

and experts, to provide guidance to the farming community.

The convention also featured sessions led by agricultural experts who advised farmers

regarding high quality seed , fertilizers and effective irrigation practices.