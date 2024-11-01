Wheat Cultivation Drive 2024 Convention Held
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The Punjab government has set a target to cultivate wheat on 504,000 acres in Khanewal
district, aiming to ensure food security and increase agricultural productivity.
The department of agriculture extension organized a Wheat Cultivation Drive 2024 convention
at the District Council Hall.
The event brought together officials, including the ADC-R, assistant commissioner Khanewal
and experts, to provide guidance to the farming community.
The convention also featured sessions led by agricultural experts who advised farmers
regarding high quality seed , fertilizers and effective irrigation practices.
