Wheat Cultivation In Rain-fed Areas Be Completed By Mid Nov
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers of rain-fed areas to complete sowing till November 15.
A spokesman of the department said on Thursday that appropriate use of fertilizers is necessary to boost per acre production of wheat.
He said that farmers should use fertilizers in their respective areas as per the guidelines of the Agriculture department. Using right quantity of fertilizers in rain-fed areas which receive less rain and medium rain is highly important to meet desired results, he said and added that farmers must feel free in contacting the Agriculture department in case of any query or confusion.
