Open Menu

Wheat Cultivation In Rain-fed Areas Be Completed By Mid Nov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2024 | 10:45 PM

Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers of rain-fed areas to complete sowing till November 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers of rain-fed areas to complete sowing till November 15.

A spokesman of the department said on Thursday that appropriate use of fertilizers is necessary to boost per acre production of wheat.

He said that farmers should use fertilizers in their respective areas as per the guidelines of the Agriculture department. Using right quantity of fertilizers in rain-fed areas which receive less rain and medium rain is highly important to meet desired results, he said and added that farmers must feel free in contacting the Agriculture department in case of any query or confusion.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture November Wheat

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at pol ..

Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ

10 minutes ago
 Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranw ..

Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala

10 minutes ago
 DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaig ..

DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign

10 minutes ago
 PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: ..

PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq

10 seconds ago
 ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, d ..

ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs

11 seconds ago
 Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: D ..

Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew

10 minutes ago
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distr ..

Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots

13 seconds ago
 Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed

15 seconds ago
 Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

Orientation 2024 held at RLKU

51 minutes ago
 Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish del ..

Punjab health ministers collaborate with Irish delegation to enhance life-saving ..

51 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, ..

Federal Ombudsman holds open court in Mirpur AJK, vows to address public grievan ..

51 minutes ago
 Health minister stresses importance of emergency m ..

Health minister stresses importance of emergency medicine at CPSP’s 57th convo ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan