Wheat Cultivation Inaugurated

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Wheat cultivation was formally inaugurated in College of Agriculture University of Sargodha.

According to a press release on Friday, University of Sargodha Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas inaugurated the wheat cultivation drive by driving a tractor in the fields.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr. Athar Nadeem, Principal College of Agriculture Prof Dr. Zafar Hayat and Farm Officer Dr. Abdul Rehman, Director ORAC Prof Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Director QEC Prof Dr. Imran Ghafoor Chaudhry, Director Implementation Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Public Relation Officer Muhammad Usman and a large number of college teachers and students were also present.

VC Prof Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that agriculture is more of a practical field than theory and university teachers and field workers imparted special training to their students as well as farmers by adopting modern methods.

He said that Pakistan could become a successful agricultural country only if it abandoned the traditional method of cultivation, used modern technology and took special instructions from international experts to increase the production.

He said, "We will provide 200 acres of land to the College of Agriculture next year, on which other agricultural commodities would also be cultivated along with wheat."

Farm Officer Dr. Abdul Rehman said, "We are cultivating 60 acres of wheat and we are using machinery developed by the College of Agriculture by adopting regular healthy seeds and modern methods of cultivation, while it is a matter of honour for us that our machinery is patented by international institutions."

