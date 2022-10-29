UrduPoint.com

Wheat Cultivation Target In Sialkot District Set At 423,000 Acres

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Wheat cultivation target in Sialkot district set at 423,000 acres

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Saturday that a target of wheat cultivation had been set at 423,000 acres in the district for the coming Rabi season.

Addressing the district agriculture advisory committee meeting, he said farmers would require a total of 634,986 bags of DAP and 423,090 bags of urea for wheat cultivation from November onward in the district.

He said the supply of fertilizers at fixed rates would be ensured and those who dealing in black fertilizers and spurious fertilizers would be strictly accountable.

The DC directed the local authorities of the agriculture (Ext) department to conduct training programmes/farm meetings regularly for farmers to ensure wheat cultivation and better production per acre targets and they should be informed about the importance and effectiveness of regular and proportionate use of fertilizers.

He said the district administration was fully active to resolve the problems faced by the farmers. Timely availability of fertilizers at fixed rates would be ensured and wholesalers would be dealt with iron hands, he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Assistant Director Agriculture Extension Sialkot Jawahar Ali, Assistant Director Sambrial Ghulam Farid, AD Water Management Muhammad Asif, Agriculture Officer Saba Tahseen,Veterinary Officer Dr Tasawar Cheema, DD Livestock Dr. Muhammad Tanveer, representativesof fertilizer dealers and farmers participated.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Sialkot Sambrial November From Wheat

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass ..

Dubai Customs and GDRFA discuss upcoming 9th Mass Wedding

26 minutes ago
 8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Heal ..

8Th Convocation Ceremony Of Bahria University Health Sciences Campus (Buhsc) Hel ..

33 minutes ago
 realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come Tru ..

Realme to Make its Fans’ Biggest Wishes Come True this 11.11 With the Largest ..

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri La ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 27 New Zealand Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto ..

Differences between Haleem Adil Sheikh, Dua Bhutto intensify

2 hours ago
 No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana ..

No one will be allowed to make state hostage: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.