Wheat Cultivation Target Of 16.7m Acre Achieved: Sahu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Wheat cultivation target of 16.7m acre achieved: Sahu

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Punjab has successfully completed its wheat cultivation drive for the season, surpassing the set target.

This year, wheat has been cultivated on 16.7 million acres, exceeding the target of 16.5 million acres, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab, Iftikhar Ali Sahu, during a meeting. He credited the success to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Special Kissan Package, which had a positive impact during the wheat sowing period. He emphasized that achieving this milestone was a challenging task, but the dedicated efforts of the Punjab Agriculture department’s field teams and the active support of divisional and district administrations played a pivotal role in this accomplishment.

He also praised the farmers for their cooperation and highlighted the department’s commitment to ensuring the availability of agricultural inputs at prescribed rates. Furthermore, he stated that measures were being implemented to achieve better per-acre yield.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Director Generals of Agriculture, Ch. Abdul Hameed, Rana Tajammul along with other senior officers.

