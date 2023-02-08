UrduPoint.com

Wheat Farmers Advised To Use' Urea' After 55 Days Of Sowing

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Wheat farmers advised to use' Urea' after 55 days of sowing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to desist from excess application of urea on wheat crop at this stage as if it applied in first 50-55 days after sowing, balanced proportion of fertilizers could be disturb as well as produce would be reduced.

Agriculture spokesman said on Wednesday that expected rise in temperature and green colour of the crop attract attack of Aphid and Wheat Rust Disease (Kungi). At this stage, farmers should be cautious in applying Nitrogenous fertilizers and applied only one or two bags of DAP.

He suggested that the growers can apply three per cent foliar spray of Urea (3kg Urea in 100 litres of water) at last stages to get bumper yield.

Related Topics

Attack Water Agriculture From Wheat

Recent Stories

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

2 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

2 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.