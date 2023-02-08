Wheat farmers advised to use' Urea' after 55 days of sowing

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Agriculture experts advised farmers to desist from excess application of urea on wheat crop at this stage as if it applied in first 50-55 days after sowing, balanced proportion of fertilizers could be disturb as well as produce would be reduced.

Agriculture spokesman said on Wednesday that expected rise in temperature and green colour of the crop attract attack of Aphid and Wheat Rust Disease (Kungi). At this stage, farmers should be cautious in applying Nitrogenous fertilizers and applied only one or two bags of DAP.

He suggested that the growers can apply three per cent foliar spray of Urea (3kg Urea in 100 litres of water) at last stages to get bumper yield.