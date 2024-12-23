Open Menu

Wheat Farmers Informed About Modern Production Techniques

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) A seminar was held at Chak No. 12 BC Bahawalpur to inform wheat farmers about modern production technology and achieving optimal yields.

The Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension spoke with the farmers, stating that production competitions are being organized at the district and provincial levels to increase wheat production and encourage farmers. Winners at the provincial level will receive tractors, while district-level winners will be awarded cash prizes. He advised the farmers to pay special attention to the care of the wheat crop and to irrigate wheat sown after cotton, maize, and sugarcane 20 to 25 days after sowing, while wheat sown after rice should be irrigated 35 to 45 days after sowing.

Additionally, he recommended that farmers apply the remaining nitrogen in equal installments with the first and second irrigation. In sandy areas, it should be applied in three equal installments due to a higher likelihood of loss in such soils.

He also mentioned that in sandy soils, nitrogen fertilizer should be applied in moist conditions after the first irrigation. When phosphorus fertilizer has not been applied, it should be used with the first irrigation. The Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension stated that the Punjab government provides farmers with facilities such as the Kisan Card, green tractors, laser levelers, and solar tube wells.

On this occasion, the Assistant Director of Agriculture Extension informed the farmers about the use of balanced fertilizers and timely weed control for better wheat production. A senior agriculture officer provided the farmers with information about canola production technology, while an agriculture officer from Dera Bakhah informed the farmers about modern wheat production technology. A large number of farmers participated in the seminar.

