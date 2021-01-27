Wheat farmers suggested to get soil analysis before fertilizers application

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department urged upon wheat farmers to apply fertilizers after soil analysis as it would help improve production.

Soil fertility and availability of water are two important things.

According to spokesperson Agriculture Department, the farmers who could not apply phosphorus at time of cultivation, they should use mono ammonia fertilizers after consultation with experts of the department. For fertilizer applications, the farmers should mix these in drum of water and then do fertilization.

For wheat crop, the fertilizers should be applied by band placement drill as if improved efficacy. The proportionate use of fertilizers would surely help increase production.