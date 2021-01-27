UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Wheat Farmers Suggested To Get Soil Analysis Before Fertilizers Application

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Wheat farmers suggested to get soil analysis before fertilizers application

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department urged upon wheat farmers to apply fertilizers after soil analysis as it would help improve production.

Soil fertility and availability of water are two important things.

According to spokesperson Agriculture Department, the farmers who could not apply phosphorus at time of cultivation, they should use mono ammonia fertilizers after consultation with experts of the department. For fertilizer applications, the farmers should mix these in drum of water and then do fertilization.

For wheat crop, the fertilizers should be applied by band placement drill as if improved efficacy. The proportionate use of fertilizers would surely help increase production.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture Wheat

Recent Stories

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club ..

32 minutes ago

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

33 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

33 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed renews commitment to Guinea worm ..

1 hour ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.