Wheat Flour And Sugar Price Soaring In Hazara Division

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 11:30 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :After two months once again wheat flour and sugar prices have increased up to 800 rupees and 70 rupees respectively in all across the Hazara division.

According to the details, two months ago after a ban on the supply of wheat flour from Punjab to Hazara division, the price of wheat flour bags reached ever highest as the retailers were selling 168 rupees per kg but later on the intervention of Federal government the supply of was restored and the prices came back.

Now once again the 20 kg wheat flour bag price has crossed 3000 rupees in most parts of the Hazara division while earlier in major cities like Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra while earlier it was up to 2200 rupees.

During the last one week, the price of wheat flour increased by 800 rupees per bag. Similarly, the price of sugar has also increased up to 160 rupees per kilogram which was earlier only 90 rupees.

