Wheat flour bags seized in raid at flour mills for misusing wheat quota

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 04:12 PM

Assistant commissioner Bakhtiyar Ismail Tuesday conducted surprise inspection of a flour mills and seized unspecified number of Atta (Wheat flour) bags on charge of misusing wheat quota

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Assistant commissioner Bakhtiyar Ismail Tuesday conducted surprise inspection of a flour mills and seized unspecified number of Atta (Wheat flour) bags on charge of misusing wheat quota.

The inspection was conducted on the orders of deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi to monitor and penalize flour mills involved in misusing wheat quota.

During the inspection of Rashid Flour Mills, the official team found the mills workers shifting the wheat flour prepared from wheat quota of older dates in new bags to deceive officials. All the Atta bags were taken into possession.

AC Bakhtiyar Ismail said that the said flour mills had also faced heavy fine and its wheat quota was cancelled earlier. This mills has repeated the violation and would face prosecution under the hoarding act, the AC added.

