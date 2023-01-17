Wheat flour being sold at Rs 648 per 10 kg bag in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Under the supervision of the district management of Bahawalpur, a wheat flour bag weighing 10 kilograms was being sold at Rs 648 at sale points in the city.

Assistant Commissioner (City), Dr Anam Fatima told media persons that the district management had established sale points in different areas of the district including Bahawalpur city where wheat flour was being sold out at a subsidized rate to facilitate citizens.

"A wheat flour bag weighing 10 kilograms is being sold out at Rs 648 at sale points set up in the city," she said. She added that Revenue Department field staff had been ensuring the provision of wheat to flour mills and later, wheat flour bags at sale points in the city.