Wheat Flour Hoarding, Price Hike Not Be Tolerated In South Waziristan

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:41 PM

Wheat flour hoarding, price hike not be tolerated in South Waziristan

Administration of South Waziristan Tribal District on Monday warned wheat flour dealers and flour mills that hoarding and price hike will not be tolerated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Administration of South Waziristan Tribal District on Monday warned wheat flour dealers and flour mills that hoarding and price hike will not be tolerated.

On the special directive of Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Tribal District, Hameedullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Wana Amir Nawaz visited Flour Mills and directed them to make sure the supply of flour on subsidized rate as per government policy.

AC Wana also held a jirga with wheat flour dealers and consumers at Wana Bazar for smooth supply of flour to general public.

