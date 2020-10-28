Wheat flour price fixed at Rs 43 in Shaheed Benazir Abad Division

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Retail price of wheat flour has been fixed at Rs 43 per kilogram applicable within the limits of Shaheed Benazirabad division on the orders of Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah.

A notification about the fixation of flour price has been issued here Wednesday under the authority conferred by Sindh Government and on the request of Deputy Director food Shaheed Benazirabad.

Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze were directed to ensure the sale of flour at government fixed price, they were also directed to initiate action against retailers involved in overcharging.