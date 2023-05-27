Wheat flour price further decreases in Hazara region

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :During the last two weeks wheat flour prices continuously decreasing in all over the Hazara division and today the price of a 20 KG wheat flour bag has further decreased to Rs 2650.

Two weeks earlier, due to the ban on the supply of wheat flour from Punjab to Hazara division, the price of wheat flour bags had reached ever highest as the retailers were selling wheat flour at Rs 168 per kg.

In some parts of the Hazara division the 20 kg wheat flour bag price crossed Rs 3700 while in major cities like Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra, it was up to Rs 3650.

Furthermore, after the issuance of a wheat flour permit from Punjab to KP the price of the wheat flour bag was sizeable reduced in the Hazara division.

Now the price of a 20 KG wheat flour bag has decreased to Rs 1100 and it is expected that it would furtherdecrease in the region. The food department has issued 27 permits to flour dealers in the district.