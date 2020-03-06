UrduPoint.com
Wheat Flour Price Hike Was Artificial, Says Qalandar Lodhi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:37 PM

Wheat flour price hike was artificial, says Qalandar Lodhi

KP Minister for Food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Friday said that completion of the development schemes would be a response to the vote and support of people of Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :KP Minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi Friday said that completion of the development schemes would be a response to the vote and support of people of Havelian.

He said this while talking to the media persons at Havelian Press Club.

Qalandar Khan Lodhi further said that wheat flour price hike was artificial, the government has taken strict action and bring the price normal soon.

He further said that Rescue 1122 and gravity water flow scheme would be completed soon.

While appreciating the role of the Havelian Press Club the minister said that civil society and people from every walk of life have cherished the social work by the journalists of Havelian under the umbrella of the press club.

He said that a few profiteers have tried to defame PTI government through wheat price hike but after strict action by the government the price became normal, Lodhi said that PM Imran Khan is an honest and dedicated leader of the country, he wants to bring prosperity and development in the country.

Food minister said that people of Havelian have given a mandate to PTI candidates and they were representing them in assembly, he said that after completion of Rescue 1122 service people of Havelian would be facilitated while gravity water flow scheme worth 2 billion rupees would also be started soon which would benefit the circle Havelian.

