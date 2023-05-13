Wheat flour price reduced to 3100 after issuance of permit in Hazara region

After the issuance of a wheat flour permit from Punjab to KP the price of the wheat flour bag was sizeable reduced in the Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :After the issuance of a wheat flour permit from Punjab to KP the price of the wheat flour bag was sizeable reduced in the Hazara division.

According to the details, in Abbottabad city, the 20 KG wheat flour bag price was reduced from 3600 to 3100 rupees and it is expected that it would further decrease in the region.

After a successful negotiation between KP and Punjab governments, wheat flour permits were issued to the flour dealers which has reduced the price.

The food department has issued 27 permits to the flour dealers in the Abbottabad district.

Earlier, during the month of Ramazan, the KP government stopped sales of subsidized wheat flour in the region and now the food department has decided to start it again, it has also been decided to offer the 20 KG subsidized wheat flour with a price tag of 2480 which was a month ago only 1300 rupees.

People of Abbottabad have protested against the indiscriminate price hike and demanded to sell the flour at an old price.