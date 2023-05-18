Wheat flour price reduced up to 820 rupees during last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :During the last week on Thursday, the price of wheat flour has decreased a second time and now a 20 KG bag reduced to 2880 rupees.

A week earlier, due to the ban on the supply of wheat flour from Punjab to Hazara division, the price of wheat flour bags had reached ever highest as the retailers were selling 168 rupees per kg.

In some parts of the Hazara division the 20 kg wheat flour bag price crossed 3700 rupees while in major cities like Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra, it was up to 3650 rupees.

Last week after the issuance of a wheat flour permit from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the price of the wheat flour bag was sizeable and reduced in the Hazara division.

During five days, the price of a 20 KG wheat flour bag has decreased to 900 rupees and a further decrease in price is expected in the coming days in the region.

The food department has issued 27 permits to the flour dealers in the Abbottabad district.