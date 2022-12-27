Wheat flour prices reaches Rs 130 per kg in Hazara region

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :The price of wheat flour bag on Tuesday reached ever highest in the Hazara division as the retailers were selling 130 rupees per kg.

According to the details, the 20 kg wheat flour bag price has crossed 2600 rupees in some parts of Hazara division while in major cities like Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra, it was up to 2600 rupees.

During two days the price of wheat flour increased by 200 rupees per bag and set a new record of the hike.

Similarly, bakery items, confectionaries, milk, wheat, vegetables and fruit prices have also increased. On the other side, Nanbaies are also planning for a strike against the unprecedented price hike of wheat flour and said that in the current scenario we are unable to meet the day to to day expenses. They said that if the situation persists then we would have to close our businesses.