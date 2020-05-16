UrduPoint.com
Wheat, Flour Selling At High Rate Won't Be Allowed: Aleem Khan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 06:46 PM

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that selling of wheat and flour at high rate will not be allowed at all

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that selling of wheat and flour at high rate will not be allowed at all.

According to official sources here, he took notice of a news item regarding increase in prices of wheat and flour. He said that one-sided decision to increase prices of wheat could not be made.

Aleem Khan said that genuine flour mills were cooperating whereas ghost ones were indulging in blackmail the government. He said that flour mills were allowed to keep stock for 72 hours and it was strictly being implemented.

He said that after completion of wheat procurement campaign, flour mills would be allowed to keep more wheat quota.

Abdul Aleem said that borders were sealed and smuggling of wheat was being checked strictly. The government would ensure availability of wheat in market at fixed rate, he added. He said that legal complaints of flour mills would be redressed.

