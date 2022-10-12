Wheat flour shop sealed over violation rates

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Khairpur Tamewali price Control Magistrate here on Wednesday visited main bazaar and sealed wheat flour shop for violating government fixed rates.

Official sources said, on the directions of the Punjab government, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali, Rana Muhammad Shoaib constituted a team headed by Price Control Magistrate, Muhammad Liaquat Ghumman to inspect markets and bazaar.

The team found a shopkeeper identified as Waseem was violating government fixed rates.

On the recommendation of the magistrate, the police have registered FIR against the shopkeeper.