Wheat, Flour Smuggling Bids Foiled; 7,593 Flour, Wheat Bags Confiscated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :The food Department Rawalpindi and district police while conducting raids in different areas, foiled bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 7,593 wheat and flour bags and 26 tons fine wheat flour (maida) during last three days.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the Food Department along with Naseerabad and Wah Saddar police confiscated 14 truckloads of wheat, flour and fine wheat flour (maida). 14 drivers namely Afaq, Usman, Sajid, Shah Zaib, Zaheer, Imran, Abbas, Zakir, Fareed, Burhan ud din, Sajjad, Mukhtar and Rehmat were also sent behind the bars and police impounded 14 trucks loaded with wheat and flour, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

The spokesman said that all the exit points of Rawalpindi division were being monitored round the clock to control wheat smuggling as the administration had set up 14 check posts at exit points of the four districts of the division to check wheat smuggling.

The administration in collaboration with police and special branch, was carrying out operations and a special monitoring system had also been developed particularly for exit points of Rawalpindi division to check wheat smuggling.

He said that a comprehensive plan had been formulated to curb the smuggling of wheat, adding that the check posts were set up at exit points of Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal districts. He informed that the district administration in collaboration with the Motorway police and the Food Department was making efforts to control wheat smuggling.

