Wheat four prices hike: Nanbai Association Hazara observes complete shutter down strike

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Following an increase in the price of wheat flour, the Nanbai Association Hazara division Tuesday started shutter down strike from Aug 25 to increase the price of roti.

Nanbai Associations of various districts of the Hazara region also staged a protest against the price hike and said that from the last six months the price of Wheat flour continuously increasing,despite of meeting with DCs and other concerned nobody controlled the prices and ordered Nanbais to keep the price of Roti stable.

They further said that how could we sell Roti on a cheaper price while purchasing the wheat flour with ever highest rates in Hazara.

President Haripur Nanbai association Syed Mushtaq Hussain while addressing protestors at Chaman Park Haripur said that we have many times tried to meet KP minister for food Qalandar Khan Lodhi but all in vain, the price of wheat flour has been doubled and still administration was forcing us to sell Roti on old price.

He further said this we have shut down all of the Tandoors in the Hazara division till the resolve of the price hike issue, the administration was not providing a good quality flour, locals mills wheat flour was substandard while Punjabi flour was out of reach.

In Abbottabad while addressing the protestors speakers said that 80 Kgs wheat flour bag price has crossed 6000 rupees, selling Roti of on 10 rupees was not viable for us, we even couldn't meet the day to day expenses of Tandoors.

They further said that the Government should increase the price of Roti otherwise running Tandoor business would be practically impossible where the prices of the commodities including sugar have increased drastically.

Nanbai Association demanded of the authorities to issue new rates of roti otherwise they would continue their strike. They also asked the district and provincial Governments to take notice of the increased prices of wheat flour and allow them to raise the price of naan and roti.

After a shutter down strike by the Nanbai association in all over Hazara division tourists, locals and labours were facing serious problems, on the call of the Nanbai association, Hazara shutter down strike was observed in all 8 districts of the region.