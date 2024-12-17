Wheat growers advised for extra care after mid-December

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Agriculture experts have advised wheat growers to take extra care of their crops after mid of December due to mushroom growth of weeds which can cause severe financial loss in case of farmers’ negligence or lethargy.

A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that Punjab Agriculture Department had released recommendations for optimal wheat crop care during the second half of December.

He said that the wheat crops sown after cotton, maize or sugarcane crops should be irrigated first time 20 to 25 days after cultivation. However, the wheat cultivated after rice crops required its first watering 35 to 45 days post-sowing.

He said that the farmers should apply nitrogen fertilizer in equal portions during the first and second irrigation. For sandy soils, nitrogen fertilizer should be used in three equal installments due to a higher risk of leaching.

He said that it is ideal that nitrogen fertilizer should be applied immediately after first watering when the soil is moist. If phosphorus fertilizer was not applied during sowing, it should be applied during the first irrigation. However, for late-sown wheat, the complete quantity of fertilizers should be applied at the time of cultivation, he added.

The spokesman also recommended using harrow twice after first irrigation when the soil is moist.

This practice would help reduce weeds significantly and retains the soil moisture for longer periods, he added.

He said that weeds could reduce wheat yield up to 42% as they consumed water, fertilizers and other resources meant for the crop. Therefore, farmers should implement an integrated weed management approach to minimize these losses. “Since the weeds germinate and grow rapidly in wheat fields, hence their timely removal is imperative”, he added.

He said that for chemical weed control, the farmers should use herbicides as per the recommendations of the agriculture experts and ensure proper spraying techniques.

He said that use of specific nozzles such as T-jet or flat-fan was most suitable for quality spraying. He advised that spraying should not be carried out during strong winds, foggy conditions or rainfall.

The farmers should also avoid plowing or harrowing the field after spraying and the removed weeds should not be used as fodder of the cattle.

The farmers should apply herbicides in sandy and saline soils after consultation with the agriculture experts as sprayers must be calibrated properly to ensure effective weed control because overlapping sprays or leaving untreated patches may cause financial loss, he added.