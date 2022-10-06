UrduPoint.com

Wheat Growers Advised To Complete Cultivation By Nov 20

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Wheat growers advised to complete cultivation by Nov 20

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The agriculture expert advised the wheat growers to complete their cultivation by November 20 for getting bumper crops.

Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Khalid Mahmood said here on Thursday that late cultivation of crops reduced per acre yield and inflicted financial loss to the farmers in addition to creating difficulties to fulfill food needs.

He said that agriculture scientists had prepared the advanced varieties of wheat crops which had more resistance power to fight against different diseases, environmental changes and weather conditions.

He said that approved varieties of wheat crop for barren areas are Barani-17, MA-21, Markaz-19, Ihsan-16, Fateh Jang-16, Pakistan-13, and Pars-9. The best time period for cultivation of such varieties will be from October 20 to November 20, he said..

