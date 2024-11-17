Wheat Growers Urged To Use Nitro-phos
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) The wheat growers were urged to use nitro-phos and ammonium nitrate fertilizers at the fields of standing crops of wheat to get extra produce.
Under the auspices of Fatima Fertilizer, a seminar was organized here to raise awareness among farmers to use fertilizer at their agricultural fields.
While addressing,Regional Manager, Fatima Fertilizer, Junaid Khan said that Nito phos and ammonium nitrate used to help in strengthening wheat plants, resulting in extra yield of the standing crop.
He said that peasants should also avail facilities of modern agro technology for cultivation of crops. “Modern world has been availing facilities of technology and modern agro machinery to get record yield in agricultural field,” he said.
Leader of Kisaan Ittehad, Rao Farooq appealed the government to announce special relief package for wheat growers.
