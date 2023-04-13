UrduPoint.com

Wheat Harvesting Begins In Sargodha Division

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The wheat harvesting season has started in Sargodha division, while the target of procurement of 286000 metric tonnes of wheat was set this year.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti said that a total of 36 procurement centers were set up in the division where all the arrangements were completed.

He said that a total of 2.8 million 'bardana' was being distributed among the farmers at the centers while a ban was imposed on the purchase of wheat by middlemen and commission agents.

The Commissioner said that 30 maunds per acre of wheat produce was expected this year.

