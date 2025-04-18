Wheat harvesting ceremony held in Jaranwala to promote mechanised farming

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Agriculture Department (Extension) organised a wheat harvesting ceremony on Friday at Chak No. 125 GB, Tehsil Jaranwala, as part of its continued efforts to promote modern agricultural practices and support farmers.

Commissioner Faisalabad Division Maryam Khan participated in the event by symbolically harvesting the wheat crop, encouraging farmers and highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening the agriculture sector.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Adeel Ahmed, officials from the Agriculture Extension Department, local farmers, and media representatives.

In her address, Commissioner Maryam Khan said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all departments under the Agriculture Department are utilising their resources to provide guidance and direct support to farmers.

She sttaed that, on the directions of Punjab’s Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani and Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahu, a range of financial incentives and services are being delivered directly to farmers' doorsteps.

The commissioner also announced that free tractors are being provided through a balloting system to farmers who cultivate more wheat. This initiative, she said, is aimed at promoting mechanized farming, reducing per-acre production costs, and increasing overall crop yield.

She added that several farmer support packages have been launched under the special directives of the Chief Minister to uplift the agricultural sector and improve the economic well-being of farmers.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir reaffirmed the district administration’s full cooperation in ensuring the timely execution of farmer-centric projects.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood briefed the attendees that the department’s field staff is actively engaged in educating farmers on modern techniques related to harvesting, weeding, and the safe storage of wheat.