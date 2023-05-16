Wheat harvesting: Farmers urged to avoid operating machinery near settlements

:National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Tuesday urged the farmers to avoid using wheat harvesting machinery nearby human settlements and busy roads to reduce mishaps

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Tuesday urged the farmers to avoid using wheat harvesting machinery nearby human settlements and busy roads to reduce mishaps.

The use of threshers and other agriculture machinery during wheat harvesting season may trigger various respiratory illnesses due to dust mites and dirt.

The practice may also obstruct the visibility of vehicles coming from the opposite direction, leading to fatal accidents, said the NHMP instructors.

The officers of Abbottabad traffic and motorway police disseminate guiding material among farmers after erecting checkpoints alongside the roads and highways at various locations.

Following public complaints against the drivers of wheat threshers and tractors working near settlements and roads, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan and SSP Motorway Hazara Syed Saqib Hussain Shah asked for strict action against the violators.