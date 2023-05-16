UrduPoint.com

Wheat Harvesting: Farmers Urged To Avoid Operating Machinery Near Settlements

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Wheat harvesting: Farmers urged to avoid operating machinery near settlements

:National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Tuesday urged the farmers to avoid using wheat harvesting machinery nearby human settlements and busy roads to reduce mishaps

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Tuesday urged the farmers to avoid using wheat harvesting machinery nearby human settlements and busy roads to reduce mishaps.

The use of threshers and other agriculture machinery during wheat harvesting season may trigger various respiratory illnesses due to dust mites and dirt.

The practice may also obstruct the visibility of vehicles coming from the opposite direction, leading to fatal accidents, said the NHMP instructors.

The officers of Abbottabad traffic and motorway police disseminate guiding material among farmers after erecting checkpoints alongside the roads and highways at various locations.

Following public complaints against the drivers of wheat threshers and tractors working near settlements and roads, SSP Traffic Arif Javed Khan and SSP Motorway Hazara Syed Saqib Hussain Shah asked for strict action against the violators.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Motorway Agriculture Vehicles Traffic May From Wheat

Recent Stories

Former Ambassador Sullivan Says US Shouldn't Give ..

Former Ambassador Sullivan Says US Shouldn't Give Up Entirely on Engaging With R ..

3 minutes ago
 Operation Gallant Knight 2: 100 days of aid to Syr ..

Operation Gallant Knight 2: 100 days of aid to Syrian earthquake victims

14 minutes ago
 Emirates Health Services conducts free breast canc ..

Emirates Health Services conducts free breast cancer screening for low-income pe ..

14 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Mubadala Inves ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Mubadala Investment’s board of directors

14 minutes ago
 Egypt Hopes to Increase Gold Reserves With Aboliti ..

Egypt Hopes to Increase Gold Reserves With Abolition of Customs Duties - Ministr ..

4 minutes ago
 Budget Advisory Board holds pre-budget consultativ ..

Budget Advisory Board holds pre-budget consultative meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.