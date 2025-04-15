Open Menu

Wheat Harvesting In Full Swing, Safety Guidelines Issued For Growers

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2025 | 10:11 PM

Wheat harvesting is progressing rapidly across the Faisalabad division where wheat was cultivated at over 1.809 million acres of land this year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Wheat harvesting is progressing rapidly across the Faisalabad division where wheat was cultivated at over 1.809 million acres of land this year.

Director Agriculture Extension Dr. Khalid Mahmood in a special briefing to APP revealed that harvesting has so far been completed over approximately 60,000 acres in the division.

He said that farmers are reporting an average yield of 36 to 40 maunds per acre which is consistent with last year's output.

He said that the Agriculture department is continuously guiding the farmers especially in light of changing weather conditions. With the possibility of rain in the coming days, the farmers have been advised to carry out harvesting only in clear weather and immediately halt operations if rain is forecasted. This precaution is imperative to prevent any damage to the crop, he added.

He further said that the farmers should move the harvested wheat to elevated areas in case of heavy rain and keep the bundles small in size besides ensuring that the wheat ears are facing upward to avoid moisture damage. These steps would help protect the grains from being affected by damp conditions, he added.

Dr. Khalid Mahmood also warned about the risk of high moisture content in the stored wheat and said that if the moisture level exceeded 15%, there was a high risk of insect infestation which could deteriorate quality of the crop and made it unfit for human consumption.

He strongly urged the farmers to follow storage guidelines carefully to prevent crop losses and to ensure better yield and increase profits. This advisory would help the farmers in maximizing productivity while safeguarding the quality and market value of their crop, he added.

