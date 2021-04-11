Wheat harvesting kicks off in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :With the start of scourge heat season, wheat harvesting kicked start in southern Punjab, to spare the fields for growing fresh crop, while the procurement of wheat would start from April 15.

An official Punjab food department told APP that the Punjab government has already increased the support price of wheat from Rs.1400 to Rs.1800, he said.

He said the support price of wheat has increased by Rs.400 per 40kg in a year and on the other side farmers are waiting for Bardana gunny bags for early threshing of wheat crop.

He said that baradana is important as farmers start trashing wheat crops otherwise the whole process of the farmers stopped. Wheat growers from Jhang, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rajanpur districts are reporting a good crop, and the expected yield will be up to 50 to 60 maund per acre.

Punjab agriculture officials expect the province will harvest at least 19.6 million tonnes of wheat.