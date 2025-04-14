Open Menu

Wheat Harvesting Season Begins In Gujrat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Wheat harvesting season begins in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The wheat harvesting season officially commenced in Punjab with a ceremony held at Bhaghuwal village.

Director of Agriculture (Extension) of the Gujrat Division, Dr. Irfanullah Warraich, inaugurated the harvesting process. The event was attended by officials from the Agriculture Department, local farmers, and agricultural experts.Dr. Warraich, along with farmers, used traditional sickles to harvest the crop and expressed hope for a prosperous season. Speaking on the occasion, he said wheat is the backbone of Punjab’s economy.

He credited the expected increase in wheat yield to the farmer-friendly policies of the Punjab government, timely provision of fertilizers and certified seeds, modern farming practices, and favorable weather conditions.He urged farmers to follow government-issued guidelines during harvesting to minimize losses and ensure safe transportation to storage facilities.

He also stressed the need for strict safety measures, particularly fire prevention. Dr. Warraich congratulated farmers on the start of the harvest and assured them of full support from the Agriculture Department.

