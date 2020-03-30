UrduPoint.com
Wheat Harvesting To Start In April: Usman Buzdar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:57 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that harvesting of wheat crop will start in April

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that harvesting of wheat crop will start in April.

He was addressing a special meeting, held to review the recent condition of Coronavirus and steps being taken to protect lives of people, here on Monday.

He said that the Punjab government had increased wheat quota for flour mills, adding that 5,000 metric tonnes of wheat was being provided to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on daily basis.

Buzdar said that wheat would be procured from farmers at a rate of Rs 1,400 per maund.

