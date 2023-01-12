UrduPoint.com

Wheat Hoarders, Profiteers To Be Dealt With Sternly: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published January 12, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Wheat hoarders, profiteers to be dealt with sternly: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said as the country had ample stocks of wheat, no one would be allowed to indulge in unjust profiteering by creating artificial shortage of the commodity.

He urged the provinces to ensure timely supply of wheat to flour mills from their own as well as PASSCO's (Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation) reserves and improve governance in that regard.

The prime minister was presiding over a high-level meeting regarding artificial shortage of wheat, hoarding and unjust profiteering.

The meeting, which was attended by Minister for Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Advisor to the PM Ahad Cheema, senior officials and provincial chief secretaries, reviewed the current situation and stocks of wheat in the country.

The prime minister said owing to the steps taken by the government, the price of wheat flour had witnessed a decrease of around Rs 1,000 per 40kg bag over the last five days, which was a good omen.

He urged the relevant Federal and provincial institutions to take strict measures against the hoarders of wheat and flour, adding the government would bring those, hitting the poor masses with inflation through artificial shortage of flour, to justice.

During the meeting, the prime Minister was told that as the country had ample stocks of wheat, the provinces were being directed to further speed up the supply of wheat from the reserves of PASSCO to flour mills.

It was told that 1.3 million metric tons of exported wheat had reached the country, whereas another matching stock would also reach by the end of January.

The meeting was further told that by end of season during the current year, the carry-forward stock of 1.4 million metric tons of wheat would be available which would be enough to meet the country's food requirements before the start of new season.

The prime minister expressed his confidence over the current stocks of wheat in the country and directed the provinces to improve governance regarding the supply of wheat and flour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister Poor Tariq Bashir Price January Stocks From Government Wheat Ahad Cheema Million Flour

Recent Stories

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Sol ..

Scholz's Social Democrats Press for Diplomatic Solution to Ukrainian Conflict - ..

30 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Re ..

UN Resident Coordinator Delivers Aid in Kharkiv Region, Meets With Authorities - ..

30 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Imme ..

Turkish Defense Minister Urges Kiev to Ensure Immediate Ceasefire in Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity t ..

Pakistan to become hub for regional connectivity through CPEC: Senator Mushahid ..

15 minutes ago
 Five things to know about the International Space ..

Five things to know about the International Space Station

15 minutes ago
 US, Japan talk on updating alliance

US, Japan talk on updating alliance

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.