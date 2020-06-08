UrduPoint.com
Wheat Import To Discourage Hoarding And Illegal Profiteers: Aleem Khan

Mon 08th June 2020 | 03:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that import of wheat will help in discouraging hoarding and illegal profiteers.

According to official sources here on Monday, he said this while expressing his views on permission to import wheat.

He said that farmers got good price of their produce, while wheat was purchased at a price of Rs 1400 to 1600 per maund.

He said that import of wheat would overcome the difference between demand and supply,besides ensuring it's availability through out the year.

He attributed the cause of wheat price hike to stockists and middleman.

Senior minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken good decision in view of the problems of the people in this regard.

Punjab had already hinted at starting work with regard to import of wheat, he added.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that government had taken steps to ensure provision of sufficient wheat in market.

He said that stoppage of inter provincial transportation of wheat would benefit other provinces. Actions had been taken against hoarders at a large scale, he maintained.

He further said that government was taking serious steps to bring betterment in food sector.

