Wheat inspection vital to protect crop from side effects of weeds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the wheat growers to ensure proper inspection of the crop to protect crop from side effects of weeds.

A spokesman for the department said on Sunday that weeds could be removed through implementing different methods like hoeing, harrowing field after first and second watering of the crop and by using anti-weed poisons etc.

He said that removal of weeds was most important for obtaining desired amount of yield.

Farmers must feel-free to talk to agriculture staff of their respective areas for seeking guidance to get rid of weeds, he maintained.