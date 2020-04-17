Wheat not to be transported anywhere till procurement target achieved : Aleem Khan

UrduPoint.com
Fri 17th April 2020 | 03:27 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that wheat will not be transported anywhere till the achievement of its procurement target.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here in connection with wheat procurement matters on Friday. The minister also held consultation with the Punjab Chief Secretary, Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan regarding sealing of Punjab border.

However, Aleem Khan assured the meeting that proper wheat purchase agreements would be made with other provinces, adding that no private buyer would be allowed to lift wheat from Punjab. He directed the authorities concerned to give written shape to all matters pertaining to wheat procurement process.

He highlighted that effective and comprehensive wheat policy was being evolved as per direction of Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar.

