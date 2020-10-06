Wheat price touches historic high as 40kg is available against Rs 2400

(@fidahassanain)

The flour mills association says influential figures are responsible for increase in wheat prices in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 6th, 2020) The price of wheat touched historic high as 40kg was being sold against Rs 2400 for the first time in the country’s history, the latest reports say.

The Federal government claimed to control rising inflation and ensure availability of essential items in the country.

According to some reports, the flour prices also went high with sharp increase in wheat prices.

The news International reported on Tuesday that flour association claimed that influential figures and not the owners of the mills were responsible for the shortage of wheat in the country.

However, the government approved import of 200,000 metric tons of high standard wheat from Russia which would reach this month. The Economic Coordination Committee headed by Abdul Hafeez Sheikh approved the move in a bid to stabilize the prices of the commodity.

“A single bread price has now reached Rs10 and Naan price reached to almost Rs 18,” said a man, adding that it was now getting out of reach.

“Just one time meal is now at Rs 90 to Rs 100,” said a Sajjad Ahmad, pointing out that it was not affordable anymore.

“It simply means that one can eat three time meal against Rs 270 to Rs 300,” he said.

A laborer, he said, for example, was earning Rs 500 it would not be possible for him to afford such expensive but poor quality meal on daily basis against Rs 300.

The expenses of daily used items have touched the sky and have gone out of reach of a common citizen.