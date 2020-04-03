Wheat procurement arrangements completed: Minister

Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said on Friday that all arrangements for procuring wheat during ongoing season had been completed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry said on Friday that all arrangements for procuring wheat during ongoing season had been completed.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held in connection with the wheat procurement policy 2020-21 here.

Minister said that wheat would be procured at a rate of Rs1400 per maund, adding that this year wheat procurement target had been set as 4.5 million metric ton.

He said that food department officials and deputy commissioners have to make collective efforts to meet this procurement target.

Samiullah Chaudhry said that all possible steps to would be taken to maintain Punjab supply chain mechanism and no leniency would be shown to hoarders and illegal profiteers.

Punjab Food Minister said that farmers would get direct benefit of their hard work as role of middleman had been wiped out. He further said that flour mills would not be given permission for bulk purchase.

It was decided in the meeting that private wheat purchasers would be allowed to procure wheat after achieving 50 percent wheat procurement by the Punjab Food department, he added.

During the meeting Punjab Food Director Wajid Ali Shah gave detailed briefing about wheatprocurement policy 2020-21, transportation of wheat and other matters