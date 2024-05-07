Open Menu

Wheat Procurement Arrangements Finalized In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Wheat procurement arrangements finalized in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized wheat procurement arrangements as in some areas the process to procure wheat crop from farmers has already been kicked off.

According to an official statement on Tuesday that 22 wheat procurement centers have been established in different districts of the province including Peshawar, Swat, Dir and Chitral. The statement said wheat storing facilities across the province have been cleaned and sprayed. For the first time CCTV cameras have been installed at these procurement centers to monitor the wheat procurement activities.

These CCTV cameras would be supervised by the food Department KP and Secretary Office. The provincial government has also introduced an app for monitoring the wheat procurement process. The KP government has allocated funds amounting to Rs 29 billion to acquire wheat crop from the farmers.

Around 29 Matric tons of wheat would be acquired from the KP farmers at a price of Rs 3900 per 40kg bag.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Price Chitral Dir From Government Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

44 minutes ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

1 hour ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

1 hour ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

2 hours ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

2 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan