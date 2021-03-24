UrduPoint.com
Wheat Procurement Arrangements Reviewed In Okara

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Saba Asghar Ali directed the departments concerned to take appropriate steps for achieving hundred percent wheat procurement target in the district.

She directed this while reviewing the arrangements regarding wheat procurement here on Wednesday.

District food Controller Muhammad Faisal Sharif told the meeting that 1.8 million wheat bags would be procured and for this purpose, 15 wheat procurements centres had been set up in Okara district.

He said that 12 procurement centres had been set up in tehsil Depalpur and 3 in Renala Khurd tehsil while Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation (PASSCO) will purchase wheat in tehsil Okara.

