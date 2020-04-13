Wheat procurement campaign inaugurated in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi jointly inaugurated wheat purchase campaign at Makhdoom Rasheed and Budhla Sannat Wheat Procurement Centres , here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik and Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance Makhdoom Zain Qureshi jointly inaugurated wheat purchase campaign at Makhdoom Rasheed and Budhla Sannat Wheat Procurement Centres , here on Monday.

While talking to people, the provincial minister observed that government introduced open policy for wheat purchase. The COVID-19 affected economy at international level and it could also result into food shortage.

The government set wheat purchase targets as per country requirement. Dr Akhtar added that the wheat procurement target could be enhanced. Zain Qureshi also spoke and stated that the gunny bags were being distributed in transparent manner. Distribution of gunny bags sans merit would not be tolerated. Wheat is an important commodity. The government will purchase even last grain of wheat from farmers. The government has devised a comprehensive policy to deal artificial shortage of wheat in urban areas.