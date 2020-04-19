Wheat procurement campaign is in full swing in Sargodha division: Commissioner Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sargodha division Dr. Farah Masood has said that wheat procurement campaign is in full swing in the four districts and so far more than 12 thousand five hundred farmers have been issued gunny bags. Government has abolished gardawari condition and introduced mobile application and farmers can register for gunny bags through this application she said adding that inter-provincial transporting of wheat and flour was banned and on violation FIRs have been registered against seven persons so far in which three FIRs in district Mianwali and four in Bhakkar.

She expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of wheat procurement campaign. In meeting RPO Afzaal kausar, Director Agriculture department Faiz Muhammad Kundi, Deputy Director food Arshad Wattoo and Additional Commissioner Shahbaz Hussain Naqvi were also present.

Deputy director Food Arshad Wattoo told the meeting that target of wheat procurement in Sargodha division has been fixed this year 3, 68,966 metric ton while 36 procurement centers have been set up across the division.

The meeting was further informed that three wheat procurement centers have been set up in Khushab district for 27,800 metric ton wheat, 13 centers in Sargodha for 135400 metric ton wheat, 6 centers in Mianwali for 72783 metric ton while 14 procurement centers have been set up in district Bhakkar for 137963 metric ton wheat.

The meeting was informed that three inter-provincial check posts have been set up in Mianwali and 4 in Bhakkar to prevent smuggling of wheat and flour, while policemen and Rangers personnel were serving 24-hour duty, There were 3,26,330 sacks of wheat in stock in division.